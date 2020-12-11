ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Position Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 68.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $266,353.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,780.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 316,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,653 over the last quarter. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

