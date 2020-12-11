AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of AB stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $900.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.66 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.52%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

