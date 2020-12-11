Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 101,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 336.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 325.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 4.47. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.80 to $6.90 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

