Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Canton Hathaway LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 281.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.1% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.05.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $123.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

