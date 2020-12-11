Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s Largest Position

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,306,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,346,877 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.9% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,309,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 306.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,502,937,000 after acquiring an additional 48,834,074 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Apple by 303.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,289,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27,863,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Apple by 273.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,013,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,170,721,000 after acquiring an additional 26,361,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.60 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.05.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $123.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

