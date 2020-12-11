Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 282.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,144 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.1% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.05.

Shares of AAPL opened at $123.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.28 and its 200-day moving average is $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

