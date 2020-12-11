Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.8% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $46,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.05.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $123.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

