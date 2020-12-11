Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Increased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,949.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,106,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029,421 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $359,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.05.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $123.24 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.28 and a 200 day moving average of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

