Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 832,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,245 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.8% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $96,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.05.

Shares of AAPL opened at $123.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

