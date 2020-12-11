Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $451,000 Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 238.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.05.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $123.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.28 and a 200-day moving average of $107.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

