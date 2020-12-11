Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 3,682,446 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,139.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,771,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,682,446 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.3% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Apple were worth $436,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $123.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.28 and a 200-day moving average of $107.24. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.05.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

