BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,149 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,102,000 after buying an additional 319,475 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 73.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

BTAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

BTAI opened at $44.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.06. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.33.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

