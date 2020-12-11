BlackRock Inc. Has $41.27 Million Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,194,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.18% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $41,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $550.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $5.24.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RIGL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.