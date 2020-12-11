BlackRock Inc. Has $42.52 Million Holdings in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,314,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.89% of Provention Bio worth $42,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 1,012.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PRVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $986.28 million, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 3.53. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Provention Bio Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.