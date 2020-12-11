BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,202 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Cass Information Systems worth $40,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 222,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 40,294 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $620.00 million, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cass Information Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.