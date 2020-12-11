BlackRock Inc. Purchases 158,965 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NGM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NGM) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,444,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.55% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $38,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGM. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $334,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,102,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $650,000.

Shares of NGM opened at $25.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $26.19.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $425,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,083,985.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

