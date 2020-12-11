Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $470.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.72.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $410.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $426.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $381.25 and a 200-day moving average of $344.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.60, for a total value of $28,796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.54, for a total value of $735,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 484,528 shares of company stock valued at $184,801,617 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,557,343,000 after acquiring an additional 135,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 735,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,697,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,167,103,000 after purchasing an additional 175,771 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after buying an additional 242,922 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

