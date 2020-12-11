Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Cowen

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securiti dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Shares of CVX opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.98. Chevron has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,108,000 after purchasing an additional 341,664 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 77.6% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in Chevron by 23.2% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 78,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 101.3% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

