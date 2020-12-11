Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Stake Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 305.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 205.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of COKE opened at $261.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $188.08 and a one year high of $295.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.44 and its 200-day moving average is $248.09.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $3.76. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.96%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

