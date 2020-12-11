Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $25,377,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,753,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 12,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 791,562 shares of company stock worth $64,610,973 in the last quarter. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.20.

COLM opened at $84.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.29. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

