Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Position Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 951 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 29.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,152,000 after purchasing an additional 116,416 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 10.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAP opened at $162.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09, a PEG ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.96. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $220.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $929.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Santander raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

