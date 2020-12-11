Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,298 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $2,875,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 46.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,820,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,332,000 after buying an additional 226,806 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Crown by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $88,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,742 shares in the company, valued at $241,762.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $1,062,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,676 shares in the company, valued at $14,065,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Crown stock opened at $97.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.13. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

