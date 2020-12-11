Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,053,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,435,446 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Enel Américas worth $26,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Enel Américas by 6.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 36,569 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Enel Américas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,878,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Enel Américas by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 239,204 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Enel Américas by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 391,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 47,267 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Enel Américas by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 155,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ENIA opened at $7.92 on Friday. Enel Américas S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33.

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

