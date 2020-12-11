Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 11.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 117,354 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Pure Storage by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after purchasing an additional 68,985 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,993,000 after purchasing an additional 383,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $38,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $21.84 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 955,000 shares of company stock worth $18,723,835 in the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

