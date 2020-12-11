Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,165 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.24% of Lannett worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 12.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,652 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 67,364 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 51.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 91,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Lannett by 18.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LCI stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lannett Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $278.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Lannett from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lannett in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

