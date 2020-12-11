Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 17,188 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 9,548.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1,371,851.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,966,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,429,000 after buying an additional 4,966,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,609,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,939,000 after purchasing an additional 366,822 shares during the last quarter. Venrock Management VI LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth about $29,018,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth about $52,596,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 323.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,623 shares during the period. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,030,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,251.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APPS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.69.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

