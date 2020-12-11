Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,617 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.55% of Provident Financial worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $110.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 16.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

