Federated Hermes Inc. Has $479,000 Stock Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 221,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 560.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 69,106 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 163.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 935,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $5.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMRX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

