Federated Hermes Inc. Has $482,000 Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 31.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $29,536.00. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $19.55 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $176.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

