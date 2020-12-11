Federated Hermes Inc. Has $500,000 Stock Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Veritiv by 237.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Veritiv by 8.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 21.9% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Veritiv news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 2.03. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $1.90. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

