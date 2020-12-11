Federated Hermes Inc. Has $531,000 Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 595.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth $96,099,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Pentair by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 200,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Pentair by 6.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 26,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $545,031.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,289 shares of company stock worth $1,292,810 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.