Federated Hermes Inc. Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 806.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF opened at $194.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.54. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.15 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Equities analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $162,919.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $240,687.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $873,892. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

