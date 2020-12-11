Federated Hermes Inc. Has $618,000 Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,867,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,085,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,961,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,627,000 after purchasing an additional 482,982 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 612,052 shares in the last quarter. Central Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 14.6% during the third quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 1,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 34.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 745,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 192,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $465,100 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 92.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Rayonier from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

