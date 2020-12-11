Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 102.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,763,000 after buying an additional 563,135 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,264,000 after buying an additional 694,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 795,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,038,000 after buying an additional 411,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 789,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,171,000 after acquiring an additional 43,619 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $149.34 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $154.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.35 and its 200 day moving average is $133.55. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.