Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 51,717 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $144.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.13 and a 200-day moving average of $123.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.93 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.13 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAFM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

