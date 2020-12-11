Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $640,000 in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of At Home Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in At Home Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 512,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in At Home Group by 876.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 484,736 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get At Home Group alerts:

NYSE HOME opened at $15.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.92. At Home Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 13,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $190,040.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $71,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $385,796 and sold 82,998 shares valued at $1,702,550. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HOME. ValuEngine upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on At Home Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

At Home Group Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.