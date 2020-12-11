Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 13,290 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 12,192.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 363.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 9,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 47.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHEN. B. Riley increased their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $44.43 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $55.17 million for the quarter. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 30.91%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

