Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,395 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 218.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 708,265 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 192.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 283,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 186,289 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 62,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 30,677 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 90,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

In related news, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $411,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,959.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

JBLU opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.