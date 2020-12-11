Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 5,995.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

