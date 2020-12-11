Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 592,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,245,000 after buying an additional 67,450 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 41.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.73.

In other news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total value of $10,435,338.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,584,960.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $246.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $259.77.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

