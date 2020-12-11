Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 14,144 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,144 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in J2 Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 4.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J2 Global by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in J2 Global by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 22.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after buying an additional 36,095 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JCOM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.83.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,469. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $155,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,465,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.77. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $356.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.56 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

