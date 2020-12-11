Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 19,673 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,673 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in FirstCash by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in FirstCash by 33.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS opened at $72.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day moving average is $62.81. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.56.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $359.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.27 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

