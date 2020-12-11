Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,159 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Citi Trends worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at $780,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,691,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter worth $1,409,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 498.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTRN stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.90 million, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.53. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTRN. BidaskClub upgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Citi Trends from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

