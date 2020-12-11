Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 319 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 23.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of ETR stock opened at $103.26 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.81 and its 200 day moving average is $101.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETR. Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.14.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.