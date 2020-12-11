Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 351 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 127.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,925,000 after purchasing an additional 79,940 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio stock opened at $42.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.96. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $99.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average of $57.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.73) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BLUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on bluebird bio from $133.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

