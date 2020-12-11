Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 443 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,381 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 16.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,948.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOH stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $95.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.86.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOH. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Hawaii has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

