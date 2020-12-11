Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 5,974 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.41% of First Business Financial Services worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 335.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

FBIZ opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.08.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.43 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

FBIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.