Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 63,296 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 41.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,144 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 63,296 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Fossil Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,267 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,847 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 58.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Fossil Group news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 30,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $355,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,290,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,996,418.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 82,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $800,851.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

FOSL stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $683.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $13.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The accessories brand company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

