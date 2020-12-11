Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 652 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,119,000 after purchasing an additional 251,678 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,075,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,866,000 after buying an additional 261,537 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,028,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,156,000 after buying an additional 54,222 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,270,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,205,000 after buying an additional 311,240 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 824,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $240,607.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $60.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $297.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

