Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 66,573 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,573 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in REV Group by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 44.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 131.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 17,977 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in REV Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get REV Group alerts:

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. REV Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $627.78 million, a PE ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.74 million. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REVG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on REV Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.59.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.